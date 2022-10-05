We work on the lands, skies and waters of the Burramadagal of the Dharug and we pay our respects to their Ancestors and Elders, past, present and emerging. Their ceremonies, stories, traditions and spirit live and remain. We honour their custodianship, seen and unseen. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles.

ACE provides creative empowerment and sustainability to some of Western Sydney’s most underrepresented communities.

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Upskilling

Find out more about upcoming and past projects & events

Find out how you can engage in upskilling to support your creative career development

Welcome to Arts & Cultural Exchange

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles. We have five program pillars: First Nations, Youth Engagement, Multicultural Women, Neurodivergent Artists and Aged Care, and Screen. We have a longstanding reputation for three things: we are committed to social justice, we use creativity to reverse disadvantage and we produce groundbreaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with the communities with whom we work.

 

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The ACE Pillars

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ACE What's On

Feature Projects & Events


Parramatta Zine Fair at ACE
September 26, 2026 10:00 am

Kath & Kim Reanimated at ACE
September 12, 2026 7:30 pm

Africa Film Fest Australia 2026 Returns To Sydney
September 3, 2026 6:00 pm
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Featured News Item

ACE Italy

Venice & Florence 21–30 September 2026

 

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) invites you to join a rare cultural journey through Venice and Florence, connecting contemporary art with the great traditions of European painting and sculpture within these extraordinary cities.

Led by art expert Kon Gouriotis OAM and ACE Executive Director and Renaissance specialist Anne Loxley, the journey combines privileged access to major collections and the pleasure of attentive viewing, conversation and discovery. Timed to coincide with the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, ACE Italy offers a unique opportunity to experience the Biennale through the perspective of Western Sydney artist Khaled Sabsabi, who will represent Australia while also participating in the Biennale’s international exhibition – a remarkable moment in Australian contemporary art. Participation in ACE Italy directly supports Arts & Cultural Exchange’s programs for emerging creatives from under-represented communities, across Western Sydney. Pricing Update for 2026: Our ACE Italy program pricing has been revised for the upcoming intake. Please refer to the Cost and Booking section below for current fees and payment details.

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More Latest from ACE


Club Weld’s Adoni Releases New Single: ‘The Results’
June 26, 2026 12:00 pm

Multicultural Women’s Hub Artists contribute to Khaled Sabsabi’s Exhibition at 61st Biennale di Venezia
May 15, 2026 12:00 pm

The African Library and Cultural Centre Launches at ACE Parramatta
May 9, 2026 12:00 pm

Club Weld’s Anthony Talarico Releases New EP ‘Angela’
April 20, 2026 12:00 pm
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ACE in the Media

Latest Media for ACE

Africa Film Fest kicks off in Melbourne
23/03/2026
ALT: GAMES – presenting a new and alternative festival for Australian gamers
11/03/2026
Bangarra welcomes powerful new voice in movement and storytelling
09/02/2026
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Support

Find out how you can support our community and the projects & events that we are working on
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