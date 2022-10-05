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ACE Italy

Venice & Florence 21–30 September 2026

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) invites you to join a rare cultural journey through Venice and Florence, connecting contemporary art with the great traditions of European painting and sculpture within these extraordinary cities.

Pricing Update for 2026:

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Led byandand, the journey combines privileged access to major collections and the pleasure of attentive viewing, conversation and discovery. Timed to coincide with the, ACE Italy offers a unique opportunity to experience the Biennale through the perspective of Western Sydney artist, who will represent Australia while also participating in the Biennale’s international exhibition – a remarkable moment in Australian contemporary art.