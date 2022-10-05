Welcome to Arts & Cultural Exchange

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles. We have five program pillars: First Nations, Youth Engagement, Multicultural Women, Neurodivergent Artists and Aged Care, and Screen. We have a longstanding reputation for three things: we are committed to social justice, we use creativity to reverse disadvantage and we produce groundbreaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with the communities with whom we work.

