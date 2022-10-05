Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles. We have five program pillars: First Nations, Youth Engagement, Multicultural Women, Neurodivergent Artists and Aged Care, and Screen. We have a longstanding reputation for three things: we are committed to social justice, we use creativity to reverse disadvantage and we produce groundbreaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with the communities with whom we work.
Featured News Item
Screen Trades is a job training and placement initiative that is addressing the significant shortages in below-the-line jobs in the local TV and film industry, especially for underrepresented communities. The initiative is piloting three skillsets, providing pathways to early career screen practitioners from First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) communities, supported by ScreenNSW and Screenrights Cultural Fund.
More Latest from ACE
Latest Media for ACE