Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles. We have five program pillars: First Nations, Youth Engagement, Multicultural Women, Neurodivergent Artists and Aged Care, and Screen. We have a longstanding reputation for three things: we are committed to social justice, we use creativity to reverse disadvantage and we produce groundbreaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with the communities with whom we work.
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Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) invites you to join a rare cultural journey through Venice and Florence, connecting contemporary art with the great traditions of European painting and sculpture within these extraordinary cities.Led by art expert Kon Gouriotis OAM and ACE Executive Director and Renaissance specialist Anne Loxley, the journey combines privileged access to major collections and the pleasure of attentive viewing, conversation and discovery. Timed to coincide with the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, ACE Italy offers a unique opportunity to experience the Biennale through the perspective of Western Sydney artist Khaled Sabsabi, who will represent Australia while also participating in the Biennale’s international exhibition – a remarkable moment in Australian contemporary art. Participation in ACE Italy directly supports Arts & Cultural Exchange’s programs for emerging creatives from under-represented communities, across Western Sydney. Pricing Update for 2026: Our ACE Italy program pricing has been revised for the upcoming intake. Please refer to the Cost and Booking section below for current fees and payment details.
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