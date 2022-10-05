We work on the lands, skies and waters of the Burramadagal of the Dharug and we pay our respects to their Ancestors and Elders, past, present and emerging. Their ceremonies, stories, traditions and spirit live and remain. We honour their custodianship, seen and unseen. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles.

ACE provides creative empowerment and sustainability to some of Western Sydney’s most underrepresented communities.

What’s On

Upskilling

Find out more about upcoming and past projects & events

Find out how you can engage in upskilling to support your creative career development

Welcome to Arts & Cultural Exchange

Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) is a cultural organisation working on Dharug Country in Western Sydney. First Nations first, diversity and equity are our guiding principles. We have five program pillars: First Nations, Youth Engagement, Multicultural Women, Neurodivergent Artists and Aged Care, and Screen. We have a longstanding reputation for three things: we are committed to social justice, we use creativity to reverse disadvantage and we produce groundbreaking interdisciplinary, intergenerational collaborative projects co-devised with the communities with whom we work.

 

Read More

The ACE Pillars

Read More

ACE What's On

Feature Projects & Events


What The World Needs Live!
September 11, 2023 6:00 pm

Picture of Everything – A Club Weld Fundraiser
March 9, 2023 5:15 pm

Art
Tales from Liminas: The Winner’s Wand
February 26, 2023 12:30 pm
See All

Featured News Item

Screen Trades

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE), TAFE NSW and leading industry partners presents

Screen Trades is a job training and placement initiative that is addressing the significant shortages in below-the-line jobs in the local TV and film industry, especially for underrepresented communities. The initiative is piloting three skillsets, providing pathways to early career screen practitioners from First Nations and culturally and linguistically diverse (CaLD) communities, supported by ScreenNSW and Screenrights Cultural Fund.

Read More

More Latest from ACE


Screen Trades
September 30, 2022 12:00 am

Swana Film Festival Australia

Thank you for supporting ACE in 2022!

Dharug Voices – Jessica Green
See All

ACE in the Media

Latest Media for ACE

PRESENTING OUR 2022 FBi SMAC AWARD WINNERS!
11/11/2022
Screen Trades teams with Panavision to address assistant camera shortages
08/11/2022
NSW Assistant Camera workshop will address operator shortages in Australia
07/11/2022
See All

Support

Find out how you can support our community and the projects & events that we are working on
Read More

Subscribe

Stay up-to-date with all the latest from ACE.

Subscribe to our newsletter